Abstract

BACKGROUND: The prevalence of neurological disorders is increasing, underscoring the importance of objective gait analysis to help clinicians identify specific deficits. Nevertheless, existing technological solutions for gait analysis often suffer from impracticality in daily clinical use, including excessive cost, time constraints, and limited processing capabilities.



SUMMARY: This review aims to evaluate existing techniques for clustering patients with the same neurological disorder to assist clinicians in optimizing treatment options. A narrative review of thirteen relevant studies was conducted, characterizing their methods, and evaluating them against seven criteria. Additionally, the results are summarized in two comprehensive tables. Recent approaches show promise; however, our results indicate that, overall, only three approaches display medium or high process maturity, and only two show high clinical applicability.



KEY MESSAGES: Our findings highlight the necessity for advancements, specifically regarding the use of markerless optical tracking systems, the optimization of experimental plans, and the external validation of results. This narrative review provides a comprehensive overview of existing clustering techniques, bridging the gap between instrumented gait analysis and its real-world clinical utility. We encourage researchers to use our findings and those from other medical fields to enhance clustering techniques for patients with neurological disorders, facilitating the identification of disparities within groups and their extent, ultimately improving patient outcomes.

