Abstract

The Parental Emotion Regulation Inventory 2 (PERI 2) is designed to assess parents' emotion regulation during discipline interactions with their children. The objective of this study was to examine the psychometric properties of a French translation and adaptation of the PERI 2. Two hundred and forty-six parents of children aged 1 to 3 years old participated in this study. The participants were recruited both face-to-face in a childcare centre and remotely through social networks. They were asked to fill out various questionnaires including the PERI 2 on an online platform. The adequacy indices of the confirmatory analysis were satisfying and validated a 4-factor model. The internal consistency of the overall scale and the subscales was satisfying. The convergent validity of the cognitive reappraisal and expressive suppression factors showed a strong association with the global reappraisal and suppression constructs. The escape factor was positively associated with constructs measuring negative experienced emotion during discipline encounters and physical aggression in children but negatively associated with measures of over reactivity. The capitulation factor was positively associated with constructs measuring negative experienced emotion during discipline encounters, child physical aggression, and global expressive suppression. The association with the laxity factor was negative. The French version of the PERI 2 is a reliable tool to measure cognitive reappraisal and expressive suppression in parents. The tool can be used in research with parents of young children in the context of disciplinary interactions. A short version could also be created for clinical use in order to assess difficulties in the emotion regulation of parents of young children and to assess treatment efficacy.

Language: en