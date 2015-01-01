|
Citation
Vahedi L, Stark L, Ding R, Masboungi C, Erskine D, Poulton C, Seff I. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2024; 15(1): e2347106.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38722768
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Governmental and non-governmental organizations across medical, legal, and psychosocial sectors providing care to survivors of gender-based violence (GBV) and their families rapidly digitalized services during the COVID-19 pandemic. GBV prevention/response services working with women and children who are forcibly displaced and/or living in low-and-middle income countries (LMIC) were no exception to the rapid digitalization trend. Literature is lacking a critical synthesis of best practices and lessons learned since digitalization replaced major operations involved in GBV prevention/response.
Language: en
Keywords
*COVID-19/prevention & control; *Digital Technology; *Gender-Based Violence/prevention & control; *Qualitative Research; *Refugees; Adult; brecha digital de género; Developing Countries; digital violence; digitalización; digitalization; Domestic violence; en línea; Female; GBV; gender digital divide; Humans; LMIC; Male; online; PIBM; refugee; refugiado; remote services; Resource-Limited Settings; SARS-CoV-2; servicios a distancia; Telemedicine; violence against women; violencia contra la mujer; violencia de género; violencia digital; Violencia doméstica