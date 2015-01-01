SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Amini F, Hidarnia A, Ghofranipour F, Motlagh ME. Front. Public Health 2024; 12: e1321535.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Editorial Office)

DOI

10.3389/fpubh.2024.1321535

PMID

38721546

PMCID

PMC11076865

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Disaster relief volunteers must have certain psychological and cognitive characteristics. Therefore, the present study aimed to investigate the effectiveness of the training program on improving knowledge, functional skills, and attitude among disaster volunteers.

METHODS: A quasi-experimental study was conducted in 2023 in Iran, including an intervention and control group and follow-ups. Ninety health volunteers were randomly selected and divided into two groups of 45. The experimental group received the training program for an hour a week for three months. The control group received no intervention. The participants of both groups completed the disaster preparedness questionnaire at the pre-test, post-test, and one and three months after the intervention. Data was analyzed using SPSS "version 26" software in the methods section.

RESULTS: The intervention effect were significant in increasing the volunteers' functional skills (F = 3.75), knowledge (F = 166.50), and attitude (F = 1.74), all in (p = 0.001). According to the results, this effect was stable over time for functional skills (F = 1.83) and knowledge (F = 18.04) all in (p < 0.05).

CONCLUSION: Training programs can help improve skills, attitudes and knowledge in natural disaster volunteers. Researchers interested in the field of natural disaster relief, particularly health researchers, could consider further examining the aforementioned topics in their studies.


Language: en

Keywords

*Health Knowledge, Attitudes, Practice; *Volunteers/education; Adult; attitude; Disaster Planning; disasters; Female; functional skills; Humans; Iran; knowledge; Male; Middle Aged; Natural Disasters; Program Evaluation; Surveys and Questionnaires; training program; volunteers

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print