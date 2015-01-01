|
Amini F, Hidarnia A, Ghofranipour F, Motlagh ME. Front. Public Health 2024; 12: e1321535.
INTRODUCTION: Disaster relief volunteers must have certain psychological and cognitive characteristics. Therefore, the present study aimed to investigate the effectiveness of the training program on improving knowledge, functional skills, and attitude among disaster volunteers.
*Health Knowledge, Attitudes, Practice; *Volunteers/education; Adult; attitude; Disaster Planning; disasters; Female; functional skills; Humans; Iran; knowledge; Male; Middle Aged; Natural Disasters; Program Evaluation; Surveys and Questionnaires; training program; volunteers