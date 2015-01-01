SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hall W. Healthcare policy = Politiques de sante 2024; 19(3): 29-32.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024)

DOI

10.12927/hcpol.2024.27263

PMID

38721731

Abstract

When Canada created a legal market for cannabis, it gave priority to public health by restricting marketing using branding and promotion via social and other media sources. These restrictions to protect the public from harmful use are under increasing pressure from the legal cannabis industry, which claims that they prevent them from outcompeting and replacing the illicit market. Public health advocates are reasonably concerned that these restrictions will not hold given our experience with alcohol, tobacco and gambling where governments' fiscal dependence on tax revenue favours the liberalization of regulation.


Language: en

Keywords

*Public Health; *Taxes; Canada; Cannabis; Humans; Marketing

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print