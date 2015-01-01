Abstract

When Canada created a legal market for cannabis, it gave priority to public health by restricting marketing using branding and promotion via social and other media sources. These restrictions to protect the public from harmful use are under increasing pressure from the legal cannabis industry, which claims that they prevent them from outcompeting and replacing the illicit market. Public health advocates are reasonably concerned that these restrictions will not hold given our experience with alcohol, tobacco and gambling where governments' fiscal dependence on tax revenue favours the liberalization of regulation.

