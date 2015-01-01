Abstract

The emergence of taxi sharing enhances urban transport efficiency and reduces carbon emissions. Using GPS tracking data from taxis in Chengdu, China, this study first outlines conditions for identifying shareable taxi orders based on their origins and destinations. We then develop a three-phase computational model to optimize matches among all potential shareable orders, calculating the shareable mileage and the proportion of original mileage that could be shared. Our comprehensive temporal and spatial analysis reveal a significant market for taxi sharing in Chengdu, with higher potential on workdays than non-workdays and four distinct demand peaks throughout the day. The morning peak on workdays and the night peak on non-workdays are particularly pronounced. Most shareable orders originate within major city districts. We find a positive correlation between the potential of taxi sharing and average traffic speed, and negative correlations with order volume, regional economic development, and population density. Functional zones related to Enterprises, Motorcycle Services, and Transportation Services exhibit significantly higher sharing potential. Compared to traditional taxi operations, taxi sharing significantly reduces total travel mileage. This quantitative analysis offers insights into the potential demand for taxi sharing among urban residents and may help government authorities optimize taxi resources for the sustainable development of urban transport.

