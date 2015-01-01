SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Khazanov G, Spitzer E, Thomas S, Brenner LA, Simonetti JA. Inj. Prev. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1136/ip-2024-045232

PMID

38724234

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To explore financial barriers and facilitators to promoting secure firearm and medication storage among patients at risk for suicide.

METHODS: Veterans seeking care in Veterans Affairs emergency care settings (N=28) participated in qualitative interviews on barriers and facilitators to adopting secure firearm and medication storage behaviours. Thematic analysis with inductive and iterative coding was used to identify themes pertaining to financial barriers and facilitators. Interviews were double-coded for reliability.

RESULTS: We identified four themes-two related to financial barriers and two to financial facilitators. Barrier-related themes included: (1) the high cost of firearms and medications made owners less likely to dispose of medications, relinquish ownership of firearms or pursue out-of-home storage for firearms; (2) the high cost of out-of-home storage and preferred locking devices were barriers to secure storage. Facilitator-related themes included: (1) no-cost services or locking devices may help motivate secure firearm and medication storage and (2) preferences varied for no-cost locking devices versus coupons for devices.

CONCLUSIONS: Addressing financial barriers and leveraging financial facilitators may motivate secure storage of lethal means, which could enhance suicide prevention efforts.


Language: en

Keywords

Behavior Change; Counseling; Firearm; Public Health; Qualitative research; Suicide/Self?Harm

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print