Stankov I, Meisel JD, Sarmiento OL, Delclòs-Alió X, Hidalgo D, Guzman LA, Rodriguez DA, Hammond RA, Diez Roux AV. Int. J. Behav. Nutr. Phys. Act. 2024; 21(1): e54.
38720323
BACKGROUND: Transportation policies can impact health outcomes while simultaneously promoting social equity and environmental sustainability. We developed an agent-based model (ABM) to simulate the impacts of fare subsidies and congestion taxes on commuter decision-making and travel patterns. We report effects on mode share, travel time and transport-related physical activity (PA), including the variability of effects by socioeconomic strata (SES), and the trade-offs that may need to be considered in the implementation of these policies in a context with high levels of necessity-based physical activity.
*Exercise; *Transportation/methods; *Walking/statistics & numerical data; Adult; Agent-based model; Bicycling/statistics & numerical data; Cities; Colombia; Complex systems; Female; Health inequities; Humans; Male; Physical activity; Socioeconomic Factors; Taxes; Time scarcity; Transportation policy