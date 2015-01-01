|
Citation
Larki M, Azmoude E, Manouchehri E. Iran. J. Nurs. Midwifery Res. 2024; 29(2): e272.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Medknow Publications)
DOI
PMID
38721236
PMCID
Abstract
Given the global prevalence of 35% and the negative health consequences of intimate partner violence, the development of effective prevention strategies is a global public health priority.[1] According to the 1995 Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, shelters are part of a holistic response to survivors. Article 125(a) requires states to establish well-funded shelters for girls and women facing violence.[2] Shelters were established in Western Europe, North America, and Australia in the 1970s and 1980s as part of an expanding international effort that mostly provided a place to sleep, eat, and shower.[3] This strategy was launched in Iran in 2014, and there are already 26 shelters in the country.[4] In Iran, safehouses provide services that are both short-term (such as food, clothing, and accommodation) and long-term (such as counseling for support and empowerment) and are open 24 hours a day. Women in a crisis scenario can stay for 90 days. Some women are able to reside in long-term housing for 2 years, according to assessments.[5]
