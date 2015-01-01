Abstract

BACKGROUND: Detraining is the partial or complete loss of physical training-induced adaptations as a result of exercise interruption or reduction. The COVID-19 pandemic led to the discontinuation of many older adult exercise programs and led to increased depressive symptoms (DS), increased sedentary behavior (SB), and decreased quality of life (QoL).



OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the effects of detraining, in the pandemic, on physical capacity and its relationship with DS, QoL, and SB of community-dwelling older adults.



METHODS: The physical capacity (static balance, dynamic balance, and lower limb and handgrip strength) of 35 participants was assessed prepandemic and after 18 and 24 months of the pandemic. DS, QoL, and SB were evaluated only at 18-month period. The analysis of variance for repeated measures or the Friedman and Pearson or Spearman tests were used for statistical analysis.



RESULTS: There was a decline in dynamic balance (p <.001) and strength in the lower limbs (p <.001) in the first 18 months, as well as maintenance in the following 6 months. The reduction in dynamic balance during the 18 months of the pandemic was associated with greater DS (p =.015; r =.414) and worse QoL (p =.024; r = -.381) in this period. More time spent on SB (p =.024; r =.386) in the 18th month was associated with worse dynamic balance in the following 6 months.



CONCLUSION: Detraining in the pandemic setting led to long-lasting harmful effects, which can last for 2 years, on the physical capacity of community-dwelling older adults. IMPLICATION: Our findings highlight how periods of detraining can interfere in physical and mental health of older adults.

