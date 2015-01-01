Abstract

BACKGROUND: Over 35 million falls occur in older adults annually and are associated with increased emergency department (ED) revisits and 1-year mortality. Despite associations between medications and falls, the prevalence of fall risk-increasing drugs remains high. Our objective was to implement an ED-based medication reconciliation for patients presenting after falls and determine whether an intervention targeting high-risk medications was related to decreased future falls.



METHODS: This was an observational prospective cohort study at a single site in the United States. Adults 65 years and older presenting to the ED after falls had a pharmacist review their medicines. Pharmacists made recommendations to taper, stop, or discuss medications with the primary clinician. At 3, 6, and 12 months, we recorded the number of fall-related return ED visits and determined if recommended medication changes had been implemented. We compared the rate of return visits of patients who had followed the medication change recommendations and those who received recommendations but had no change in their medications using chi-square tests.



RESULTS: A total of 577 patients (mean age 81 years, 63.6% female) were enrolled of 1509 potentially eligible patients. High-risk medications were identified in 310 patients (53.7%) who received medication recommendations. High-risk medications were associated with repeat fall-related visits at 12 months (risk difference 8.1% [95% confidence interval 0.97-15.0]). A total of 134 (43%) patients on high-risk medications had evidence of medication modification. At 12 months, there was no statistically significant difference in return fall visits between patients who had modifications to medications compared with those who had not implemented changes (p = 0.551).



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings identified opportunities for medication optimization in over half of emergency visits for falls and demonstrated that medication counseling in the ED is feasible. However, evaluation of the effect on future falls was limited.

