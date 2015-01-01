Abstract

Pediatric craniofacial fractures are fundamentally distinct from their adult counterparts because of unique injury patterns and effects on future growth. Understanding patterns and injury context informs management and risk mitigation. Previous studies include only inpatients, operative patients, or are specialty-specific. In contrast, our study presents a comprehensive assessment of all pediatric facial fracture patients seen at a single institution. Patients under 18 years old who were evaluated for facial fractures at a level I pediatric trauma center between 2006 and 2021 were reviewed. Subanalysis was performed for groups defined by age. Variables studied included demographics, etiology, fracture pattern, associated injuries, management, and outcomes. Three thousand thirty-four patients were included. Mean age at presentation was 11.5 to 4.9 years. The majority were Caucasian (82.6%) and male (68.4%). Sports were the leading cause of injury in older patients (42.2% of patients over 12 y), compared with activities of daily living in patients under 6 years (45.5%). Thirty-two percent of patients were hospitalized, 6.0% required ICU care, and 48.4% required surgery. Frequency of ICU admission decreased with age (P<0.001), whereas operative intervention increased with age (P<0.001). Zygomaticomaxillary complex (P=0.002) and nasal fractures (P<0.001) were common in older patients, whereas younger patients experienced more skull (P<0.001) and orbital fractures (P<0.001). The most associated injuries were soft tissue (55.7%) and neurologic (23.6%). This large-scale study provides updated characterization of craniofacial fractures in the pediatric population, providing a necessary framework for future studies on outcomes assessments and preventative care.

Language: en