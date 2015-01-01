|
Ghaljeh M, Doostkami M, Ghaljaei F, Ghiamikeshtgar N, Pishdad F. J. Educ. Health Promot. 2024; 13: e81.
(Copyright © 2024, Medknow Publications)
38720693
BACKGROUND: During the occurrence of accidents and disasters, the role of hospitals and healthcare centers is very sensitive and they are among the first units that with their quick, optimal, and timely healthcare services provision can reduce mortality and increase the number of survivors. For this purpose, this study was conducted to investigate the knowledge, attitude, and level of preparedness of operating room technologists of educational hospitals of Zahedan University of Medical Sciences in relation to disasters. MATERIALS AND METHOD: The present research is a cross-sectional descriptive study that was conducted with the participation of 60 operating room technologists of Zahedan educational hospitals from January 2022 to December 2022. The sampling was performed by the census method. The data collection tool was a demographic characteristic and a researcher-made questionnaire for the assessment of attitude, knowledge, and preparation against the occurrences of accidents and disasters was completed during 2 months by referring the researcher to the hospitals. For the data analysis, descriptive statistics and analytical statistical tests were used. The data were analyzed using IBM SPSS Statistics 26. Corp., Armonk, NY, USA. The significance level was considered P < 0.05.
Language: en
Disasters; knowledge; operating room technologist; preparation