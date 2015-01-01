Abstract

BACKGROUND: During the occurrence of accidents and disasters, the role of hospitals and healthcare centers is very sensitive and they are among the first units that with their quick, optimal, and timely healthcare services provision can reduce mortality and increase the number of survivors. For this purpose, this study was conducted to investigate the knowledge, attitude, and level of preparedness of operating room technologists of educational hospitals of Zahedan University of Medical Sciences in relation to disasters. MATERIALS AND METHOD: The present research is a cross-sectional descriptive study that was conducted with the participation of 60 operating room technologists of Zahedan educational hospitals from January 2022 to December 2022. The sampling was performed by the census method. The data collection tool was a demographic characteristic and a researcher-made questionnaire for the assessment of attitude, knowledge, and preparation against the occurrences of accidents and disasters was completed during 2 months by referring the researcher to the hospitals. For the data analysis, descriptive statistics and analytical statistical tests were used. The data were analyzed using IBM SPSS Statistics 26. Corp., Armonk, NY, USA. The significance level was considered P < 0.05.



RESULTS: The results showed that the average scores of attitude, preparation, and knowledge are 9.3 ± 6.1, 75.8 ± 9.9, and 5.7 ± 4.1, respectively, and the majority of operating room technologists have a favorable level towards attitude and have relatively favorable level towards preparation and knowledge during the occurrence of disasters. The average score of knowledge and attitude of operating room technologists with work history had a significant difference from each other (P < 0.05). technologists with less work experience have more knowledge and a more positive attitudedisaster.



CONCLUSION: Measuring the level of knowledge, attitude, and preparedness of surgical technologists to deal with disasters as one of the ways of receiving feedback from employee training can be a useful reflection of the success of training programs in creating the necessary capabilities in various fields of disaster preparedness, and it can be a powerful tool for increasing individual and group dynamics and organizing individual learning in coping training. Furthermore, disaster education should be incorporated into the operating room curriculum, which would play a seminal role in preparing them for future disaster management. It is also suggested to investigate the impact of intelligent training on the level of knowledge, attitude, and preparation of operating room personnel regarding disasters and obstacles in this regard in future research.

