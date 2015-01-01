|
Polich G, Baslet G, O'Neal MA, Gupta R, Raynor LCG. J. Neuropsychiatry Clin. Neurosci. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, American Neuropsychiatric Association, Publisher American Psychiatric Publishing)
38720622
OBJECTIVE: Although a majority of individuals recover from a concussion within weeks of the index injury, a substantial minority of patients report persistent postconcussion symptoms. Some of these symptoms may reflect a diagnosis of functional neurological disorder (FND). The authors evaluated the relationship between persistent postconcussion symptoms and FND symptoms.
Concussion; Functional Neurological Disorder; Functional Seizures; Persistent Postconcussion Symptoms; Rehabilitation (Neuropsychiatric); Traumatic Brain Injury