Citation
Honda K, Abeysinghe S, Leppold C, Williams AL, Ozaki A, Goto A. JMA J. 2024; 7(2): 279-281.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Japan Medical Association ; The Japanese Association of Medical Sciences)
DOI
PMID
38721083
PMCID
Abstract
Health research around disaster is an expanding field, reflecting the frequency and severity of climate-related events as well as other forms of disaster. After a disaster occurs, affected populations and places become prominent sites of research activity. Such activities have the potential to benefit communities but can also be a cause of further stress. There continues to be a lack of consensus around the practical ethics of health and disaster research (1), prompting further reflection on what constitutes contextually-sensitive ethical practice in this field.
Language: en
Keywords
3.11; disaster; ethics; Fukushima