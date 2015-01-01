|
Das S, Walker D, Rajwal S, Lakamana S, Sumner SA, Mack KA, Kaczkowski W, Sarker A. JMIR Ment. Health 2024; 11: e53730.
(Copyright © 2024, JMIR Publications)
38722220
BACKGROUND: There is growing concern around the use of sodium nitrite (SN) as an emerging means of suicide, particularly among younger people. Given the limited information on the topic from traditional public health surveillance sources, we studied posts made to an online suicide discussion forum, "Sanctioned Suicide," which is a primary source of information on the use and procurement of SN.
*Natural Language Processing; *Self-Injurious Behavior/epidemiology; *Sodium Nitrite; accuracy; adolescent; Adult; consumption; data mining; Female; Humans; information; Internet; juvenile; machine learning; Male; mental health; natural language processing; online forum; online suicide community; public health; Sanctioned Suicide; self harm; Social Media; sodium nitrite; sodium nitrite sources; suicidal; suicide; Suicide/trends/psychology; surveillance; United States; US; usage; Young Adult