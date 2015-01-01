Abstract

Genes involved in the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis may be a robust biomarker of psychiatric disorders. Genetic polymorphisms of the SKA2 gene are associated with several behavioral disorders. In this study, we embarked on a systematic search of all possible reports of genetic association with SKA2 and affective disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and suicide behavior; the functional consequences of nsSNPs were explored through computational tools with an in silico analysis. Eight eligible articles were included. Our study identified that SKA2 did not show association with risk of Major Depression Disorder. Epigenetic variation at SKA2 mediates vulnerability to Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. Studies provide strong preliminary evidence that alterations at the SKA2 gene covary with types of suicide behavior, including suicidal ideation, attempts, and completions.



RESULTS from in silico analysis predicted that I22S, I22G, I78T, A15L, D18R, R25L, N42I, Y21S, K14I, K14L, and L60R were the most structurally and functionally significant nsSNPs in SKA2. Amino acid conservation analysis revealed that the amino acids were highly conserved and some dissimilarities of mutant type amino acids from wild-type amino acids such as charge, size, and hydrophobicity were observed. In the future, SKA2 gene have the potential to be evaluated as prognostic biomarkers for diagnosis and research.

