González-Castro TB, Rodríguez-Fuentes I, Tovilla-Zárate CA, Juárez-Rojop IE, Hernández-Díaz Y, López-Narváez ML, Uresti-Rivera EE, Hernández-Vicencio JL. Metab. Brain Dis. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
38722562
Genes involved in the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis may be a robust biomarker of psychiatric disorders. Genetic polymorphisms of the SKA2 gene are associated with several behavioral disorders. In this study, we embarked on a systematic search of all possible reports of genetic association with SKA2 and affective disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and suicide behavior; the functional consequences of nsSNPs were explored through computational tools with an in silico analysis. Eight eligible articles were included. Our study identified that SKA2 did not show association with risk of Major Depression Disorder. Epigenetic variation at SKA2 mediates vulnerability to Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. Studies provide strong preliminary evidence that alterations at the SKA2 gene covary with types of suicide behavior, including suicidal ideation, attempts, and completions.
Association; Conservation; Deleterious; SNP; Stability