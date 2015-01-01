Abstract

BACKGROUND: While unemployment is known to increase the risk of suicide, its cumulative effect remains underexplored. This study investigates how unemployment affects suicide mortality and whether the effect varies based on the number of unemployment spells using two years of nationwide data.



METHODS: Using the data from the National Statistical Office and Employment Insurance Database for 2018 and 2019, we identified an average of 2365 cases of suicide over two years among 7.76 million workers aged 25-64 years who had been employed within one year before their suicide. The number of unemployment spells was counted using the employment history of the past five years. We calculated crude suicide mortality rates per 100 000 population, age- and sex- standardized mortality rates (SMRs), and proportionate mortality rates (PMRs) for suicide.



RESULTS: Over the two years, the crude suicide rate was 30.0 per 100 000 among the general population and 30.5 among workers. Workers with no unemployment spells in the past five years had a significantly lower SMR (0.44; 0.42-0.46), while those with four or more unemployment spells had a significantly higher SMR (3.13; 2.92-3.35) than the general population. These findings were consistent across all sex and age groups. Additionally, workers with four or more unemployment spells had a significantly higher PMR than the general population.



CONCLUSION: The impact of unemployment on suicide mortality intensifies as the number of unemployment spells increases. These results underscore the necessity for additional social and psychological support along with economic assistance for individuals facing recurrent unemployment.

Language: en