|
Citation
|
Paul SE, Baranger DAA, Johnson EC, Jackson JJ, Gorelik AJ, Miller AP, Hatoum AS, Thompson WK, Strube M, Dick DM, Kamarajan C, Kramer JR, Plawecki MH, Chan G, Anokhin AP, Chorlian DB, Kinreich S, Meyers JL, Porjesz B, Edenberg HJ, Agrawal A, Bucholz KK, Bogdan R. Psychol. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38721768
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Although the link between alcohol involvement and behavioral phenotypes (e.g. impulsivity, negative affect, executive function [EF]) is well-established, the directionality of these associations, specificity to stages of alcohol involvement, and extent of shared genetic liability remain unclear. We estimate longitudinal associations between transitions among alcohol milestones, behavioral phenotypes, and indices of genetic risk.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
ADHD; Alcohol initiation; alcohol intoxication; alcohol use disorder; conduct disorder; executive function; externalizing; internalizing; longitudinal; polygenic scores; social anxiety; suicidal ideation