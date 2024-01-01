Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Betrayal Trauma Theory posits that victims of trauma are more prone to developing psychological and physical problems if the traumatic event includes the element of betrayal. We sought to evaluate the impact of betrayal trauma versus nonbetrayal trauma and no trauma exposure on the risk of patients' reporting somatic symptoms in six domains (gastrointestinal, cardiopulmonary, musculoskeletal, pseudoneurological, gynecological, or any symptom).



METHOD: Medically underserved patients (N = 1,350) who presented to a primary care clinic in California completed a structured standardized interview that assessed trauma history (Diagnostic Interview Schedule) and somatization symptoms (Composite International Diagnostic Interview). Using Betrayal Trauma Theory as a guide, respondents were classified into "no trauma," "nonbetrayal trauma," and "betrayal trauma" groups.



RESULTS: Compared to "no trauma" patients, patients who experienced nonbetrayal trauma were more likely to endorse all symptom domains (ORs = 1.30-1.50) except gastrointestinal and musculoskeletal; compared to "no trauma" patients, patients who experienced betrayal trauma were more likely to endorse all symptom domains (ORs = 1.61-3.12) except gynecological. Compared to patients who experienced nonbetrayal trauma, exposure to betrayal trauma increased the likelihood of reporting any (OR = 2.25), gastrointestinal (OR = 1.56), and pseudoneurological symptoms (OR = 1.71), as well as symptoms spanning multiple physiological systems (incidence rate ratio = 1.27). Each nonbetrayal trauma increased the likelihood of symptom reporting across all domains (ORs = 1.18-1.40); each betrayal trauma increased the likelihood across all domains (ORs = 1.41-2.31) except gynecological.



CONCLUSION: Both nonbetrayal and betrayal trauma may predispose victims to somatization. Compared to nonbetrayal trauma, betrayal trauma confers a greater magnitude of risk for having a somatic symptom across each symptom domain except gynecological. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

