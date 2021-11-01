|
Sandoval LM, Castro ES, Fandiño-Losada A, Pacichana-Quinayáz SG, Lennon SE, Gutiérrez-Martínez MI. Rev. Colomb. Psiquiatr. (Engl. Ed.) 2024; 53(1): 55-62.
(Copyright © 2024, Asociación Colombiana de Psiquiatría, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
38724171
BACKGROUND: Violence is an important public health problem and one of the main causes of deaths worldwide. The mental health consequences of surviving intimate partner violence (IPV) include depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. Previous studies have identified that there is a relationship between depression and level of disability in female survivors of IPV. Estimating the direct, indirect or total effect of an exposure on an outcome makes it possible to identify mediating effects between a group of variables. Detecting mediation effects is useful for identifying casual pathways that generate a final outcome and provides a rationale for designing interventions to target the mediator, which in turn positively affects the outcome. The objective was to identify the mediating role of depressive symptoms on the relationship between IPV and disability.
Language: es
*Depression/epidemiology; *Disabled Persons/statistics & numerical data/psychology; *Intimate Partner Violence/psychology/statistics & numerical data; *Survivors/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Adolescent; Adult; Análisis de ruta; Colombia/epidemiology; Cross-Sectional Studies; Depressive symptoms; Disability; Discapacidad; Exposure to Violence/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Female; Humans; Intimate partner violence; Mediación; Mediating; Middle Aged; Path analysis; Síntomas depresivos; Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic/epidemiology; Violencia íntima de pareja; Young Adult