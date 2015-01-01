Abstract

AIMS: Sexual harassment is common and may have serious consequences for well-being and health. We investigated the prevalence of sexual harassment in the general population of Stockholm County across socio-demographic groups and sexual identity, and its association with self-reported health.



METHODS: Experiences of sexual harassment in the previous 12 months and its associations with self-reported health (depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation) were assessed in 2021/2022 among a random sample of 22,890 residents in Stockholm County aged 16 and older. Analyses were done using descriptive statistics and multivariate logistic regression (odds ratios and 95% confidence intervals (CI)). Calibration weights were used to estimate population-representative rates with 95% CI.



RESULTS: The highest weighted prevalence was observed among 16- to 24-year-olds (18.9%, 95% CI 16.9%-20.9%). Women (9.5%; 95% CI 8.8%-10.1%) reported a higher prevalence than men (2.9%; 95% CI 2.5%-3.3%). Compared to heterosexual people, bisexual and homosexual people reported a higher prevalence of sexual harassment. No significant difference was observed related to country of birth. People who were students, unemployed or on sick leave were more exposed than employed people, although this was not significant when adjusted for age and registered sex. Experiences of sexual harassment was associated with higher odds of all aspects of self-reported health.



CONCLUSIONS: Experiences of sexual harassment in the general population are common and associated with adverse self-reported health. There is a need for enhanced efforts to prevent sexual harassment in the general population and to empower specific risk groups such as women and sexual minorities.

