Arrieta R, Aoki Y, Tan MA, Sarsalijo MS, Sarmiento MJ, Paghubasan J, Tiglao PJ, Yoshimura K, Sakai A, Agosto LC. Toxicon 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.toxicon.2024.107751

38723869

This report details a documented case of fatal King cobra (Ophiophagus hannah) envenomation in the Philippines. A 46-year-old woman from a mountainous town Leyte was bitten on her left thigh by a snake. Despite receiving prompt medical attention, including administration of fluids and oxygen, she went into arrest and succumbed within 2.5 hours of the bite. Inadequate pre-hospital care, including endotracheal intubation and assisted ventilation, highlights a notable gap in emergency medical services. Photographic evidence, verified by a herpetologist, confirmed the involvement of a King cobra, with venom presenting with a swift and lethal systemic effect that led to the patient's demise, despite minimal local manifestations. This incident accentuates the urgent need for accessible, effective antivenom and improved snakebite management protocols in the Philippines. It also calls for heightened awareness and preparedness among pre-hospital healthcare providers and the public, alongside advocating for more research into snakebite envenomation.


Antivenom; King cobra; Neglected tropical diseases; Neurotoxicity; Ophiophagus hannah; Respiratory resuscitation

