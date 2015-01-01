Abstract

The arise of autonomous ships has necessitated the development of new risk assessment techniques and methods. This study proposes a new framework for navigational risk assessment of remotely controlled Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS). This framework establishes a set of risk influencing factors affecting safety of navigation of a remotely-controlled MASS. Next, model parameters are defined based on the risk factors, and the model structure is developed using Bayesian Networks. To this end, an extensive literature survey is conducted, enhanced with the domain knowledge elicited from the experts and improved by the experimental data obtained during representative MASS model trials carried out in an inland river. Conditional Probability Tables are generated using a new function employing expert feedback regarding Interval Type 2 Fuzzy Sets. The developed Bayesian model yields the expected utilities results representing an accident's probability and consequence, with the results visualized on a dedicated diagram. Finally, the developed risk assessment model is validated by conducting three axiom tests, extreme scenarios analysis, and sensitivity analysis. Navigational environment, natural environment, traffic complexity, and shore-ship collaboration performance are critical from the probability and consequence perspective for inland navigational accidents to a remotely controlled MASS. Lastly, important nodes to Shore-Ship collaboration performance include autonomy of target ships, cyber risk, and transition from other remote control centers.

Language: en