|
Citation
|
Simpkins C, Khalili SM, Yang F. Advances in geriatric medicine and research 2024; 6(1): e240002.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38725433
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Falls are a primary cause of injuries and hospitalization in older adults. It has been reported that cognitive impairments and dementia can increase fall risk in the older population; however, it remains unknown if fall risk differs among subgroups of dementia. This meta-analysis summarized previous studies reporting the annual fall risk of people with Alzheimer's disease (AD) or mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and compared the fall risk between these two groups of people with dementia.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
dementia; fall prevention; faller; number of falls