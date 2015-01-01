|
Zhou Y, Wang G, Li J, Liu P, Pan Y, Li Y, Ma L. Arch. Gerontol. Geriatr. 2024; 124: e105452.
38728820
Abstract
BACKGROUNDS: Intrinsic capacity (IC), the sum of individual mental and physical capabilities, as well as living environment and behavior, jointly determine the functional ability of older adults, shifting the focus from disease to function. At the population level, IC in older adults is associated with adverse health outcomes, such as disability, falls, and death. At the individual level, IC changes dynamically. However, studies on the longitudinal IC trajectory and the factors influencing IC deterioration are limited. We aimed to analyze the IC trajectory and explore the risk factors for IC deterioration in Chinese older adults.
Healthy aging; Intrinsic capacity; Older adults; Trajectory