Abstract

BACKGROUNDS: Intrinsic capacity (IC), the sum of individual mental and physical capabilities, as well as living environment and behavior, jointly determine the functional ability of older adults, shifting the focus from disease to function. At the population level, IC in older adults is associated with adverse health outcomes, such as disability, falls, and death. At the individual level, IC changes dynamically. However, studies on the longitudinal IC trajectory and the factors influencing IC deterioration are limited. We aimed to analyze the IC trajectory and explore the risk factors for IC deterioration in Chinese older adults.



METHODS: Data were obtained from the baseline (2011-2012) and 4-year follow-up (2015) CHARLS surveys, including 1906 people aged 60 years and older. IC comprises six dimensions: locomotion, vitality, hearing, vision, cognition, and psychology. IC trajectory was categorized into three groups: improved, maintained, and deteriorated. Logistic regression analysis was used to analyze factors influencing the trajectory of IC deterioration.



RESULTS: After 4 years, 32.1 % had deteriorated, 38.5 % remained stable, and 29.4 % had improved. Age, low level of education, widowed were independently associated with IC deterioration.



CONCLUSIONS: Dynamic IC monitoring supports the development of individualized intervention policies to delay or prevent IC deterioration.

Language: en