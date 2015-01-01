Abstract

BACKGROUND: Violence against women continues to be a challenge in many countries. Many women suffer physical violence at the hands of their intimate partners and sometimes this leads to their deaths. This study aimed to examine the multilevel determinants of physical violence among ever-partnered women in South Africa.



METHODS: We used data from the 2016 South Africa Demographic and Health Survey. The study has a weighted sample size of 4169 ever-partnered women aged 18-49 years, based on the domestic violence module. We included univariate, bivariate and multilevel logistic regression analysis. We included a two-level model to measure the relationship between the selected background characteristics and physical violence.



RESULTS: The prevalence of physical violence among ever-partnered women was 20.6%. The bivariate findings showed that educational status, employment status, witness to inter-parental violence, partner's drinking habits, household wealth, educational difference, and province were statistically associated with physical violence. The multilevel analysis showed some evidence of between-cluster variation in physical violence. We found that age, education, employment status, witness to inter-parental violence, partner's drinking habits, household wealth, education difference, place of residence, and province were key predictors of physical violence. The odds of physical violence were more than two-fold in the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga compared to Gauteng.



CONCLUSION: The study highlighted various key factors explaining physical violence. The findings suggest the need for targeted interventions aimed at specific communities of women, such as those from the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga, as well as interventions that will empower women and address gender inequalities.

