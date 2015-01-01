Abstract

BACKGROUND: People under the care of mental health services are at increased risk of suicide. Existing studies are small in scale and lack comparisons. AIMS: To identify opportunities for suicide prevention and underpinning data enhancement in people with recent contact with mental health services.



METHOD: This population-based study includes people who died by suicide in the year following a mental health services contact in Wales, 2001-2015 (cases), paired with similar patients who did not die by suicide (controls). We linked the National Confidential Inquiry into Suicide and Safety in Mental Health and the Suicide Information Database - Cymru with primary and secondary healthcare records. We present results of conditional logistic regression.



RESULTS: We matched 1031 cases with 5155 controls. In the year before their death, 98.3% of cases were in contact with healthcare services, and 28.5% presented with self-harm. Cases had more emergency department contacts (odds ratio 2.4, 95% CI 2.1-2.7) and emergency hospital admissions (odds ratio 1.5, 95% CI 1.4-1.7), but fewer primary care contacts (odds ratio 0.7, 95% CI 0.6-0.9) and out-patient appointments (odds ratio 0.2, 95% CI 0.2-0.3) than controls. Odds ratios were larger in females than males for injury and poisoning (odds ratio: 3.3 (95% CI 2.5-4.5) v. 2.6 (95% CI 2.1-3.1)).



CONCLUSIONS: We may be missing existing opportunities to intervene, particularly in emergency departments and hospital admissions with self-harm presentations and with unattributed self-harm, especially in females. Prevention efforts should focus on strengthening routine care contacts, responding to emergency contacts and better self-harm care. There are benefits to enhancing clinical audit systems with routinely collected data.

