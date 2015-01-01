|
Miconi D, Santavicca T, Frounfelker RL, Mounchingam AN, Rousseau C. BMC Psychol. 2024; 12(1): e260.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38730314
BACKGROUND: Despite the prominent role that digital media play in the lives and mental health of young people as well as in violent radicalization (VR) processes, empirical research aimed to investigate the association between Internet use, depressive symptoms and support for VR among young people is scant. We adopt a person-centered approach to investigate patterns of digital media use and their association with depressive symptoms and support for VR.
Language: en
*Depression/psychology; *Social Media/statistics & numerical data; Adolescent; Adult; Canada; Depression; Digital media use; Female; Humans; Internet Use/statistics & numerical data; Internet/statistics & numerical data; Male; North American People; Person-centered approach; Surveys and Questionnaires; Trust/psychology; Violence/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Violent radicalization; Young Adult; Young people