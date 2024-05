Abstract

There is only limited evidence that the current approach to continuous observation of patients at risk of harming themselves when on hospital wards is effective, an investigation has concluded.1



The report from the Health Services Safety Investigations Body (HSSIB) said that sometimes healthcare providers get false reassurance from a patient being on continuous observation, believing that this eliminates the risk of self harm, whereas at best it can only allow staff to quickly call for help. In addition, many patients find the practice intrusive, and it can even increase the risk of self-harm in some cases.



Continuous observation involves one or more members of staff continuously watching a patient to reduce their risk of self-harm. Guidance from the UK National Institute for Health and Care Excellence says that it should be seen as an "opportunity for active engagement as well as sensitive supervision."



However, the HSSIB's report said there was wide variation across hospital settings as …

