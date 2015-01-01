SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Br. J. Sports Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1136/bjsports-2013-092247corr1

PMID

38729632

Abstract

McCrory P, Meeuwisse WH, Echemendia RJ, et al. What is the lowest threshold to make a diagnosis of concussion? Br J Sports Med 2013;47:268-271.

An investigation lead by the journal and BMJ's Content Integrity team found that several paragraphs of this review had been directly reproduced from two prior publications without citation or justification.1 2 BMJ corresponded with the authors and the article has been corrected to include the omitted citations.
References

Vagnozzi R, et al. Assessment of metabolic brain damage and recovery following mild traumatic brain injury: a multicentre, proton magnetic resonance spectroscopic study in concussed patients. Brain 2010;133:3232-42. doi:10.1093/brain/awq200

Putukian M. The acute symptoms of sport related concussion: diagnosis and on-field management. Clin Sports Med 2011;30:49-61.


Language: en
