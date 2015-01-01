Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adolescent suicides are more likely to form clusters than those of other age groups. However, the definition of a cluster in the space-time dimension has not been established, neither are the factors contributing to it well known. Therefore, this study aimed to identify space-time clusters in adolescent suicides in Korea and to examine the differences between clustered and non-clustered cases using novel statistical methods.



METHODS: From 2016 to 2020, the dates and locations, including specific addresses from which the latitude and longitude of all student suicides (aged 9-18 years) in Korea were obtained through student suicide reports. Sociodemographic characteristics of the adolescents who died by suicide were collected, and the individual characteristics of each student who died by suicide were reported by teachers using the Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire (SDQ). Density-Based Spatial Clustering of Applications with Noise (DBSCAN) analysis was used to assess the clustering of suicides.



RESULTS: We identified 23 clusters through the data analysis of 652 adolescent suicides using DBSCAN. By comparing the size of each cluster, we identified 63 (9.7%) spatiotemporally clustered suicides among adolescents, and the temporal range of these clusters was 7-59 days. The suicide cluster group had a lower economic status than the non-clustered group. There were no significant differences in other characteristics between the two groups.



CONCLUSION: This study has defined the space-time cluster of suicides using a novel statistical method. Our findings suggest that when an adolescent suicide occurs, close monitoring and intervention for approximately 2 months are needed to prevent subsequent suicides. Future research using DBSCAN needs to involve a larger sample of adolescents from various countries to further corroborate these findings.

