Rothka AJ, Jonik S, Nelsen J, Patel S, Cherin N. Clin. Case Rep. 2024; 12(5): e8874.

(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/ccr3.8874

38725933

PMC11079531

To optimize clinical care, it is imperative for providers to recognize their own inherent cognitive biases and the impact that has on their clinical decision making, thereby minimizing complications such as prolonged hospitalization, unnecessary healthcare spending, and impaired patient satisfaction and functional outcomes.


cognitive biases; hyponatremia; improved functionality; SIADH

