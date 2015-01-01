Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Recent technology has enabled researchers to collect ecological momentary assessments (EMA) to examine within-person correlates of suicidal thoughts. Prior studies examined generalized temporal dynamics of emotions and suicidal thinking over brief periods, but it is not yet known how variable these processes are across people.



METHOD: We use data EMA data delivered over two weeks with youth/young adults (N = 60) who reported past year self-injurious thoughts/behaviors. We used group iterative multiple model estimation (GIMME) to model group- and person-specific associations of negative emotions (i.e., fear, sadness, shame, guilt, and anger) and suicidal thoughts.



RESULTS: 29 participants (48.33%) reported at least one instance of a suicidal thought and were included in GIMME models. In group level models, we consistently observed autoregressive effects for suicidal thoughts (e.g., earlier thoughts predicting later thoughts), although the magnitude and direction of this link varied from person-to-person. Among emotions, sadness was most frequently associated with contemporaneous suicidal thoughts, but this was evident for less than half of the sample, while other emotional correlates of suicidal thoughts broadly differed across people. No emotion variable was linked to future suicidal thoughts in >14% of the sample, CONCLUSIONS: Emotion-based correlates of suicidal thoughts are heterogeneous across people. Better understanding of the individual-level pathways maintaining suicidal thoughts/behaviors may lead to more effective, personalized interventions.

