Abstract

The purpose of WHO Emergency Medical Teams is to improve the timeliness and quality of health services by national and international Emergency Medical Teams in the immediate aftermath of a disaster, outbreak, and other emergencies, including war and conflicts. The war in Ukraine has presented all healthcare providers with many unique challenges. This assessment addresses the importance of and the complexities of the global spread of the Emergency Medical Team system challenges to meet a wide variety of crises including war, those that are unique to this very complex crisis in Ukraine, and the essential role of educational initiatives, not only in professional development but also in teamwork and cultural integration.

