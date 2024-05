Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study was conducted to evaluate the effectiveness of virtual reality interventions in preventing falls among non-disabled older adults.



METHODS: We conducted a librarian-designed database search. Two researchers independently screened eligible studies. The Cochrane Handbook for Systematic Reviews of Interventions was used to assess the risk of bias in the included studies.



RESULTS: Virtual reality interventions can effectively improve gait and dynamic and static balance function, enhance lower limb muscle strength, and reduce the risk of falls in the non-disabled elderly. However, the effect of virtual reality on reducing the fear of falling remains controversial.



CONCLUSION: Virtual reality interventions can effectively prevent falls in nondisabled elderly individuals. Higher quality, larger sample size, and long-term follow-up studies are needed to further verify the long-term effectiveness of virtual reality training in preventing falls in non-disabled elderly individuals.

Language: en