CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Adegoke T, Subramanian S, Daunis D, Bick S, Ward HB. Harv. Rev. Psychiatry 2024; 32(3): 117-125.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, President and Fellows of Harvard College, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38728571
|
Abstract
|
No abstract was provided. However, the first page of this article is available by following the DOI.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Brain Injuries, Traumatic/complications/therapy; *Depressive Disorder, Treatment-Resistant/therapy; *Seizures/etiology/therapy; Adult; Humans; Male