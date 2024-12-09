Abstract

Aggression towards medical staff in the healthcare workplace is a common global concern. Measures to mitigate consequences of patient aggression include training through Aggression Management Programs (AMPs), which have been shown to increase students' self-efficacy and self-confidence. To encourage better engagement with a 30 h required AMP training, the study piloted an adapted photovoice activity with 58 students of medicine and nursing. Each student took one to three photos depicting their perceptions, feelings, and experiences of patient aggression in the workplace and discussed them in a course session. Their photos showed types of aggression in psychiatric settings, and their consequences for patients and students. Photo strategies included showing 'actors' or toy figures in aggressive encounters; tools to control aggression in psychiatric settings (e.g., mechanical restraints and syringes); and symbolic photos showing violence to the heart (emotional impact). Adding photovoice elements to the established AMP training appeared to contribute to student reflection on their individual perspectives on patient aggression in the workplace and help students to link their subjective experiences and theoretical learning. In future, incorporating pre-test and post-test questionnaires measuring empathy, attitudes, or critical thinking could help to decipher any changes in AMP effectiveness due to the use of a self-directed photovoice activity.

Language: en