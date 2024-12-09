SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Alsharari AS, Kerari A. Healthcare (Basel) 2024; 12(9).

(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/healthcare12090884

38727441

PMC11083220

Occupational health and safety aims to promote and maintain optimal physical, mental, and social health for workers in their occupations. Within Saudi Arabia, adequate information must be gathered to address the various factors influencing occupational health and safety among nursing students to minimize occupational health hazards and ensure a safe clinical environment. This cross-sectional study was conducted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, between April and September 2023, involving 150 nursing students. Data collection included questions to gather sociodemographic information, and contained an instrument assessing the participants' knowledge of occupational health and safety and evaluation of risk control in clinical environments. Blood and other bodily fluids, workplace violence, needle-stick injuries, and injuries caused by sharp instrument tools were identified as the most prevalent occupational risks among the participants. Most nursing students were aware of occupational health and safety, with a high level of compliance with occupational health and safety measures and personal protective equipment use. We also identified a statistically significant correlation between occupational health and safety knowledge and risk control evaluation among nursing students. To ensure a safe and beneficial clinical training area, student nurses must complete extensive occupational health and safety courses before moving to clinical areas to reduce potential hazards that may affect their lives.


industrial health; nursing; nursing students; occupational health; occupational safety

