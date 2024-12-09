Abstract

(1) Background: First aid administered during road accidents can save millions of lives. However, the knowledge and attitudes of the Jordanian population towards first aid are lacking. This study aimed to examine the knowledge, attitudes, and barriers to performing first aid among the Jordanian population during road accidents. (2) Methods: An online questionnaire was developed and distributed using various Jordanian social media platforms. The questionnaire collected the participants' sociodemographic details and assessed their first aid knowledge, attitudes toward first aid, and barriers preventing the participants from performing first aid in emergencies. (3) Results: 732 participants participated in this study. The median knowledge score regarding first aid items was 9 (7-10) out of the maximum possible score of 15. The median first aid attitude score was 24 (22-27) out of a maximum possible score of 30. The most commonly reported barrier to performing first aid among the participants was "lack of first aid training" (76.78%), followed by "lack of knowledge about first aid" (75.81%) and "fear of performing first aid" (57.51%). The participants with lower income levels exhibited more negative attitudes towards first aid (4).



CONCLUSIONS: This study underscores the urgent need for enhanced first aid training and awareness in Jordan. The participants' first-aid knowledge overall was limited, although positive attitudes toward first-aid delivery were observed. The findings emphasize the need for regular and structured first-aid training courses, addressing barriers such as fear and misinformation and ensuring accessibility across all socioeconomic levels to improve preparedness for road traffic accidents and other emergencies. This comprehensive approach can better equip the Jordanian population to effectively manage emergencies and improve public health outcomes.

Language: en