Abstract

As the planet faces the challenge of global warming, every individual and organization must adopt green practices to protect nature. The automobile industry is one of the primary industries which can contribute significantly towards sustainability. This study aims to examine the impact of green behavior and green perceived benefits on the green buying behaviors of automobiles. The research also explores the moderating influence of environmental awareness on the mechanism. The research is based on a quantitative method for which primary data was gathered from 406 respondents across Pakistan, China and Saudi Arabia via Quota-based purposive sampling. The gathered data was analyzed via SmartPLS. The results show that green behavior and perceived benefits positively and significantly influence green buying behavior. The findings also show the moderating role of environmental awareness on green behavior towards green buying and show no impact on the perceived benefits towards buying behavior. The study has practical and theoretical implications for managers, researchers, policymakers and institutions in the context of green automobile development and businesses. The study also contributes to the attainment of sustainable development goals.

