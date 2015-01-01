|
Citation
|
Thompson BJ, Cinelli ME. Hum. Mov. Sci. 2024; 95: e103226.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38728852
|
Abstract
|
Individuals rely on visual information to determine when to adapt their behaviours (i.e., by changing path and/or speed) to avoid an approaching object or person. After initiating an avoidance behaviour, individuals may control the space (i.e., minimum clearance distance) between themselves and another person or object. The current study aimed to determine the action strategies of young adults while avoiding a virtual pedestrian approaching along a 45° angle in an attentionally demanding task. Twenty-one young adults (22.9 ± 1.9 yrs., 11 males) were immersed in a virtual environment and were instructed to walk along a 7.5 m path towards a goal located along the midline. Two virtual pedestrians (VP) positioned 2.83 m to the left and right of the midline approached participants on a 45° angle. To manipulate the point at which the participants and the VP would intersect during different trials, the VP approached at one of three speeds: 0.8×, 1.0×, or 1.2× each participants' average walking speed. Participants were instructed to walk to a goal without colliding with the VP while performing the attention task; reporting whether a shape changed above the VPs' heads.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Attention task; Collision avoidance; Human locomotion; Virtual reality; Visuomotor integration