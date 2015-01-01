|
Rathinam B, Cherian AV, Loganathan S, Chandra PS, Armstrong G. Indian J. Psychol. Med. 2024; 46(2): 165-170.
(Copyright © 2024, Indian Psychiatric Society, South Zone, Publisher Medknow Publications)
38725712
INTRODUCTION: Social workers constitute a significant task force that serves diverse populations experiencing psychosocial challenges in their daily lives. Lack of suicide prevention content/training in the Master of Social Work program may affect the student's self-esteem/ability to intervene when they come across a person with suicidality in the field. Developing a suicide prevention training module for social work students would be a suitable measure for upbringing their skills in dealing with individuals with suicidality.
education; needs assessment; Social workers; students; suicide prevention; training