Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) increase the odds of alcohol use disorder (AUD).



AIM: To study the ACEs, coping, and resilience in persons with AUD and their non-drinking siblings from high-density families.



METHODS: The study used a case-control study design. Using purposive sampling, 135 participants were selected; the sample consists of persons with AUD (n = 45), non-drinking siblings (n = 45), and healthy controls (n = 45), selected from out-patient and in-patient services from a government-run de-addiction centre in Bengaluru. Individuals were administered an ACEs questionnaire, Brief-COPE, and Connor-Davison Resilience scale. Descriptive statistics, Friedman's test, and Bonferroni's post-hoc test, Binary Logistic Regression were used for analysis.



RESULTS: ACEs, coping, and resilience significantly differ across the three groups. Persons with AUD and their non-drinking siblings are comparable in terms of ACEs and having dysfunctional family members. Non-drinking siblings and healthy controls have similar coping and resilience. None of the healthy controls had dysfunctional family members.



CONCLUSION: ACEs are more prevalent and more frequent in persons with AUD. Individuals with AUD showed higher avoidant coping and lower resilience than their non-drinking siblings and healthy controls. Early identification of ACEs and interventions to build resilience and coping strategies could prevent individuals from developing AUD in high-density families.

Language: en