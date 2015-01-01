SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

M S, Prathyusha V, Ezhumalai S, Narayanan G, Murthy P. Indian J. Psychol. Med. 2024; 46(2): 139-146.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Indian Psychiatric Society, South Zone, Publisher Medknow Publications)

DOI

10.1177/02537176231219769

PMID

38725730

PMCID

PMC11076933

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) increase the odds of alcohol use disorder (AUD).

AIM: To study the ACEs, coping, and resilience in persons with AUD and their non-drinking siblings from high-density families.

METHODS: The study used a case-control study design. Using purposive sampling, 135 participants were selected; the sample consists of persons with AUD (n = 45), non-drinking siblings (n = 45), and healthy controls (n = 45), selected from out-patient and in-patient services from a government-run de-addiction centre in Bengaluru. Individuals were administered an ACEs questionnaire, Brief-COPE, and Connor-Davison Resilience scale. Descriptive statistics, Friedman's test, and Bonferroni's post-hoc test, Binary Logistic Regression were used for analysis.

RESULTS: ACEs, coping, and resilience significantly differ across the three groups. Persons with AUD and their non-drinking siblings are comparable in terms of ACEs and having dysfunctional family members. Non-drinking siblings and healthy controls have similar coping and resilience. None of the healthy controls had dysfunctional family members.

CONCLUSION: ACEs are more prevalent and more frequent in persons with AUD. Individuals with AUD showed higher avoidant coping and lower resilience than their non-drinking siblings and healthy controls. Early identification of ACEs and interventions to build resilience and coping strategies could prevent individuals from developing AUD in high-density families.


Language: en

Keywords

non-shared environments; Shared environment; substance use

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print