The editors. Inj. Prev. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)

10.1136/ip.2007.017624eoc

38729625

Erratum for

Using a sledgehammer to crack a walnut: the modern management of concussion.
McCrory P. Inj Prev. 2007 Dec;13(6):364-5. doi: 10.1136/ip.2007.017624. PMID: 18056310

This paper is authored by Dr Paul McCrory. During 2021 and 2022 there was an investigation by BJSM and BMJ which found that some of his work was the product of publication misconduct. Such misconduct includes plagiarism, duplicate publication, misquotation and misrepresentation in publications in respect of which he was listed as the sole author.1 We are placing a notice to readers on all content in relation to which he is identified as the sole author to alert them to the conclusions of our investigation.
Reference


Macdonald H H , Ragavooloo S , Abbasi K. Update into the investigation of former BJSM editor-in-chief Paul McCrory. Br J Sports Med 2022. doi:10.1136/bjsports-2022-106408

Commentary
Using a sledgehammer to crack a walnut: the modern management of concussion
BMJ Publishing Group Ltd
Injury Prevention 2007; 13 364-365 Published Online First: 03 Dec 2007. doi: 10.1136/ip.2007.017624


Language: en
